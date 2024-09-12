ASUS ProArt PZ13 Snapdragon X Windows Tablet hands on review

The Asus ProArt PZ13 is a versatile 3-in-1 Windows tablet that caters to a wide range of professional and creative needs. Powered by the Snapdragon X+ ARM CPU, this device offers robust performance, a high-quality display, and extensive connectivity options, making it an ideal choice for those who require a portable and adaptable computing solution. If you would like to learn more ETA Prime has published a fantastic first look and hands-on review providing more insight into the Snapdragon powered tablet.

One of the standout features of the ProArt PZ13 is its detachable, backlit keyboard, which allows you to easily switch between tablet and laptop modes depending on your usage scenario. The device features a military-grade, IP52-rated design, ensuring durability and protection against dust and water splashes. The nano black coating adds an extra layer of fingerprint resistance, helping to maintain a clean and professional appearance even with frequent use.

The ProArt PZ13 features a stunning 13-inch Lumina OLED display that delivers vibrant visuals and deep contrasts. This high-quality display is perfect for creative professionals who require accurate color reproduction and fine detail in their work.

Performance and Specifications

Under the hood, the ProArt PZ13 is powered by the Snapdragon X+ ARM CPU, which is paired with 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and a 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. This combination ensures smooth multitasking and quick data access, allowing you to work efficiently even with demanding applications. The Qualcomm Adreno GPU provides support for graphic-intensive tasks, while the MPU is optimized for AI tasks, enhancing the device’s efficiency in handling complex computations.

Running on Windows 11, the ProArt PZ13 uses the Microsoft Prism translation layer to ensure compatibility with a wide range of x86 applications, giving you access to the tools you need for your professional and creative work.

Snapdragon X+ ARM CPU

16 GB LPDDR5x RAM

1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

Qualcomm Adreno GPU

Windows 11 with Microsoft Prism translation layer

ASUS ProArt PZ13 Windows Tablet

Display and Visual Experience

The ProArt PZ13 features a 13.3-inch 3K OLED display with a 60 Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of HDR peak brightness. This display covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, ensuring accurate color reproduction, which is crucial for creative professionals who require precise color matching in their work. The display is also TUV certified, reducing eye strain during prolonged use, making it comfortable to work on the device for extended periods.

Connectivity and Battery Life

The ProArt PZ13 offers a range of connectivity options, including two USB4 Type-C ports and an SD card reader, facilitating easy data transfer and peripheral connections. The device also supports the latest Wi-Fi 7 standard and Bluetooth 5.4, ensuring fast and reliable wireless communication, whether you’re working in the office or on the go.

Equipped with a 70Wh battery, the ProArt PZ13 provides up to 20 hours of video playback, making it suitable for extended use without frequent recharging. This long battery life is particularly beneficial for professionals who need to work remotely or travel frequently.

Usage Scenarios and Applications

The ProArt PZ13 excels in a variety of everyday tasks, such as: Web browsing, Email management, Document editing and Photo editing. However, it’s important to note that the device may show limitations in high-end video editing, particularly when working with 4K 60fps content. Despite this, the ProArt PZ13 remains a capable device for most professional and creative applications.

In addition to its productivity features, the ProArt PZ13 is also compatible with Xbox cloud gaming, offering a seamless gaming experience for those who enjoy gaming in their downtime.

Additional Features and Support

Asus has included the ProArt Creator Hub software, which allows you to optimize the device’s performance according to your specific needs. This feature enables you to fine-tune the ProArt PZ13 to ensure the best possible performance for your particular workflow. The device also features a built-in co-pilot button for AI tasks, enhancing productivity by providing quick access to AI-driven features that can streamline your work processes. In terms of support, Asus offers a free panel swap under warranty for display issues, providing peace of mind and ensuring that your device remains in top condition throughout its lifespan.

The Asus ProArt PZ13 is a well-rounded 3-in-1 Windows tablet that combines robust performance, a high-quality display, and extensive connectivity options. Its versatility, durability, and range of features make it an excellent choice for creative professionals and those who require a portable, adaptable device for various tasks. Whether you’re working on graphic design projects, editing photos, or managing documents on the go, the ProArt PZ13 is a reliable and capable companion that can help you achieve your goals. For more information on purchasing options jump over to the official ASUS website.

