Snapdragon X Plus Surface Pro 11 Windows tablet review

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 represents a significant leap forward in the realm of tablet technology. Powered by the innovative Qualcomm Snapdragon X+ ARM CPU, this device offers a compelling blend of performance, versatility, and innovation. In this comprehensive review by ETA Prime, you can learn more insight into the specifications, features, and real-world performance of the Surface Pro 11, shedding light on its potential to transform everyday computing tasks and its seamless integration with Microsoft’s AI Copilot.

Microsoft Surface Pro 11

TD;LR Key Takeaways : Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X+ ARM CPU with 10 cores and speeds up to 3.4 GHz.

Adreno X1 GPU operating up to 1200 MHz.

16 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB user-replaceable M.2 SSD.

13-inch PixelSense display with 2880 x 1920 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Available in OLED and LCD variants.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, and two USB 4 ports.

Runs on Windows 11 with ARM CPU support and Prism translation layer for x86 applications.

Built-in AI Copilot for enhanced user experience.

48 Wh battery offering up to 12 hours of video playback at 50% brightness.

Capable of running games like Cyberpunk 2077, Hades 2, Fallout 4, and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Includes a built-in kickstand and optional keyboard accessory.

Comes with a 39W charger.

Benchmark scores: 2000+ in single-core and 13,000+ in multi-core on Geekbench 6; 2,339 in Night Raid and 5,773 in Fire Strike on 3DMark.

Versatile tablet excelling in both productivity and entertainment.

At the heart of the Surface Pro 11 lies the formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon X+ ARM CPU, a powerhouse that features an impressive 10 cores and can reach blistering speeds of up to 3.4 GHz. This processor, coupled with the Adreno X1 GPU running at a swift 1200 MHz, ensures that the tablet can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease. The inclusion of 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM further enhances its multitasking capabilities, allowing users to seamlessly switch between multiple applications without any lag or slowdown. Moreover, the generous 512 GB user-replaceable M.2 SSD provides ample storage space for all your files, documents, and media.

Immersive Visuals

The Surface Pro 11 features a stunning 13-inch PixelSense display that delivers breathtaking visuals with a crisp resolution of 2880 x 1920 pixels. The screen’s 120 Hz refresh rate ensures that every motion appears fluid and smooth, enhancing the overall user experience. Depending on your preferences and needs, you can opt for either the OLED or LCD variant of the display. The OLED option offers unparalleled color accuracy and deep, inky blacks, while the LCD variant provides excellent brightness and energy efficiency.

Seamless Connectivity: With Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support, the Surface Pro 11 ensures lightning-fast and reliable wireless connections, allowing you to stay connected to the internet and your favorite peripherals effortlessly.

With Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 support, the Surface Pro 11 ensures lightning-fast and reliable wireless connections, allowing you to stay connected to the internet and your favorite peripherals effortlessly. Versatile Port Selection: The tablet features a proprietary Microsoft charger port, USB Type-C charging, and two USB 4 ports, providing ample options for connecting external devices and accessories. Additionally, the dedicated port for the Microsoft Surface keyboard enhances productivity and transforms the tablet into a full-fledged laptop replacement.

Windows Surface Pro 11 Tablet Review

Empowering Software and AI Integration

Running on the latest Windows 11 operating system, the Surface Pro 11 offers full compatibility with ARM CPUs, ensuring that users can take advantage of a wide range of applications. Microsoft’s innovative Prism translation layer further expands the tablet’s capabilities by allowing the seamless use of x86 applications, breaking down barriers and providing access to a vast ecosystem of software. One of the standout features of the Surface Pro 11 is its built-in AI Copilot, which harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to assist users with various tasks. From intelligent recommendations to voice-activated commands, the AI Copilot enhances the user experience and streamlines workflows.

All-Day Battery Life: Equipped with a robust 48 Wh battery, the Surface Pro 11 delivers impressive endurance, offering up to 12 hours of video playback at 50% brightness. This means you can use the tablet throughout the day without worrying about constantly searching for a power outlet.

Equipped with a robust 48 Wh battery, the Surface Pro 11 delivers impressive endurance, offering up to 12 hours of video playback at 50% brightness. This means you can use the tablet throughout the day without worrying about constantly searching for a power outlet. Gaming on the Go: While not primarily designed as a gaming device, the Surface Pro 11 surprises with its ability to run popular titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Hades 2, Fallout 4, and Grand Theft Auto 5 at varying settings. This unexpected gaming prowess adds an extra dimension to the tablet’s versatility, making it a compelling choice for both work and play.

The Surface Pro 11 also comes with a range of thoughtful features that enhance its usability and adaptability. The built-in kickstand allows for adjustable viewing angles, ensuring comfort and ergonomics in various usage scenarios. The optional keyboard accessory transforms the tablet into a full-fledged laptop, providing a familiar typing experience for productivity tasks. The inclusion of a 39W charger in the package ensures quick and convenient charging, minimizing downtime.

Impressive Benchmark Results

To objectively assess the performance of the Surface Pro 11, we subjected it to rigorous benchmark tests. In Geekbench 6, the tablet achieved remarkable scores of over 2000 in single-core tests and an impressive 13,000+ in multi-core tests. These results underscore the raw processing power of the Qualcomm Snapdragon X+ ARM CPU and its ability to handle demanding workloads efficiently.

In the realm of graphics performance, the Surface Pro 11 also shines. In 3DMark benchmarks, it attained a score of 2,339 in the Night Raid test and an impressive 5,773 in the Fire Strike test. These numbers demonstrate the tablet’s capability to deliver smooth and visually appealing graphics, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, including gaming and multimedia content creation.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 11 represents a significant milestone in the evolution of tablet computing. With its powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon X+ ARM CPU, stunning display, and seamless integration with Windows and AI technologies, this device offers a compelling solution for users seeking a versatile and high-performance tablet.

Whether you’re a professional looking for a portable productivity tool or an enthusiast in search of an immersive entertainment device, the Surface Pro 11 delivers on all fronts. Its impressive benchmarks, all-day battery life, and unexpected gaming capabilities further solidify its position as a top contender in the tablet market. For more information and full specifications jump over to the official Microsoft website.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



