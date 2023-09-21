ASUS has recently unveiled its latest mini PC in the form of the compact ExpertCenter PB63. This small form factor 1.35-liter mini PC is a testament to ASUS’s commitment to innovation and efficiency, designed to cater to the needs of small and medium businesses (SMBs), enterprises, and data centers.powerhouse of performance, equipped with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core processor

The ASUS ExpertCenter PB63 is a with Intel UHD graphics. This potent combination ensures smooth operation and efficient task execution, even when handling demanding applications. The PC can support 46-65 watt CPUs, further enhancing its performance capabilities.

One of the standout features of the ASUS ExpertCenter PB63 is its memory and storage capacity. It boasts dual PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and DDR5-5600 MHz memory, ensuring quick data access and efficient multitasking. Furthermore, the PC can accommodate up to three storage drives, providing ample space for data storage.

ASUS ExpertCenter PB63 mini PC

The ASUS ExpertCenter PB63 is not just about performance; it also excels in the display department. It offers triple-display support through two DisplayPort connections and a configurable port that can be set to DP, COM, HDMI, VGA, or LAN. This feature allows users to extend their workspace across multiple screens, enhancing productivity. Moreover, the PC supports stunning 4K UHD visuals across three displays, providing a rich and immersive viewing experience.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of mini PC systems from other manufacturers :

Connectivity is another area where the ASUS ExpertCenter PB63 shines. It comes with eight USB ports, allowing users to connect multiple devices simultaneously. For wireless connectivity, optional WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E are available, ensuring faster and more stable internet connections.

Design and security

The design of the ASUS ExpertCenter PB63 is as impressive as its features. The compact chassis, available in Black or White, measures just 17.5 x 17.5 x 4.4 cm, making it suitable for tight spaces or digital signage or kiosk setups. The new chassis design emphasizes heat removal, with circular arc openings on the top cover for effective heat dissipation. This design ensures that the PC remains cool, even during heavy usage. Security is a crucial aspect of any PC, and the ASUS ExpertCenter PB63 does not disappoint in this regard. It features a Kensington lock slot and an intrusion alert, providing robust security measures to protect valuable data.

ASUS has also introduced the ASUS Control Center, a new centralized IT management software application. This application provides high visibility across ASUS enterprise and commercial products, ensuring efficient management and control. Customers who purchase ASUS Corporate Stable Model (CSM) products will receive the CSM edition of ASUS Control Center, valued at US$60. Furthermore, ASUS CSM products come with a stable roadmap and guaranteed 36-month supply availability.

The ASUS ExpertCenter PB63 is a compact yet powerful mini PC that offers a blend of performance, connectivity, and security. Its innovative features and design make it a suitable choice for SMBs, enterprises, and data centers. With the ASUS ExpertCenter PB63, ASUS continues to demonstrate its commitment to providing secure, cost-effective, and convenient solutions for its customers.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals