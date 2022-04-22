Aston Martin Racing Green Strategy unveiled

Aston Martin has announced its plans to be more sustainable with the launch of its new Racing Green strategy.

The company is planning to have net-zero manufacturing facilities by 2030 and it is planning for its whole supply chain to be net-zero by 2039.

Launched on Earth Day, Racing.Green. formalises core principles, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, that reflect Aston Martin’s established approach to sustainability and sets bold new targets across all aspects of the business with a focus on tackling climate change, creating a better environment and building a stronger, more diverse, and more inclusive company.

The ultra-luxury British manufacturer has joined a list of ambitious companies committing to act on climate change through membership of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the global body enabling businesses to set emissions reduction targets in line with climate science.

Within the commitments announced in Racing.Green. Aston Martin is targeting Net-Zero emissions from its manufacturing facilities by 2030, with a 30% reduction in supply chain emissions from a 2020 baseline. The company has outlined an ambition to achieve Net-Zero emissions across its entire supply chain by 2039.

You can find out more details about the new Aston Martin Racing Green strategy over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Aston Martin

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals