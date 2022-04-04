Armored Aston Martin Vantage will keep you safe

It’s hard to think about the Aston Martin brand without thinking about James Bond. AddArmor has revealed a new armored Aston Martin Vantage that is fit for everyone’s favorite spy. The car is equipped with an anti-intrusion package to protect the occupants in various dire situations.

It features B4 armor protecting the vehicle against handgun rounds, including 9mm and .44 magnum. The vehicle also features hardened steel for the roof and fuel tank and armored composite materials in the doors. The car is also fitted with special exhaust tips to prevent any objects being forced inside that might stop the car from running and the occupants from escaping danger.

AddArmor also fits the door handles with an electrification system to shock any potential intruders. Power is from the standard Aston 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8, making 503 horsepower and 505 pound-foot of torque. The suspension is tweaked to handle the additional weight of the armoring package, which adds $32,500 to the vehicle’s base price.

