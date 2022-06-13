If you are in the market for a new gadget bag with plenty of organizational features to keep your cables, batteries and accessories easily to access and always ready. You may be interested in the Arky BoardPass neo. Equipped with integrated 3 port USB hub complete with SD card reader and capable of accepting Ultrabooks up to 15 inches in size the gadget bag is water repellent and features a patented design.

“If you want to know whether your laptop/ultrabook can be put into the compartment of the Board Pass Bag neo, please send us the message include your laptop/ultrabook dimension, we will answer it. A wide luggage strap makes Board Pass Bag neo stand stable on your luggage. 4 card slots and 2 multi-function slots are designed perfectly for your cards, passport, tickets, smart phone etc.”

Specifications :

– Material: Metal, PU, PP, 500D Nylon

– Color: Grey (Hub in silver), Black (Hub in golden)

– Dimension(inch): 14.17 x 11.02 x 2.36

– Laptop compartment dimension(inch): 13.97 x 9.84 x 1.18

– Weight (lb): 2.07

If the Arky BoardPass neo crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Arky BoardPass neo Gadget Bag project review the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $53 or £39 (depending on current exchange rates).

Arky BoardPass neo gadget bag

“Is it hard to arrange too many accessories like mouse, ac adaptor, power bank, ear phone, charging cable, data cable, etc? We design the velcro icon labels which can be reused. When you use the velcro icon labels, you can obviously check all you need without any missing. If you want to know whether your laptop/ultrabook can be put into the compartment of the Board Pass Lite, please send us the message include your laptop/ultrabook dimension, we will answer it.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Gadget Bag, jump over to the official Arky BoardPass neo crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

