2021 MacBook Pro suffering issues with SD card reader

According to a recent report, some owners of the 2021 MacBook Pro are having issues with the SD card slot on the notebook.

Apple recently launched their new 14 inch and 16 inch MacBook Pro and both models feature an SD card slot. MacRumors has revealed that some of their readers have had issues with the SD card slot. One user Wildct posted about the issue.

Same issues with 14″ M1 Pro. Just seems to be super flakey and inconsistent. Half the time it’ll recognize the card successfully (though it takes anywhere from 30s to 1m) and half the time it’ll throw an error. These are all Sandisk Ultra cards, both XC and HC, that were formatted in my camera. I tried reformatting them w/ the MBP and that didn’t seem to make a difference. All my cards work as expected in my 3 other USB card readers.

Another owner of the 2021 MacBook pro also posted about the issues they have been having with the SD card slot.

I tried many cards, and could find no pattern of brand, size, type, format, age. Seems to be completely random. The only thing that is consistent is that if a card works, it always works, and if a card does not work properly it never works properly. Reformatting, even to all other possible formats, makes no difference. Sandisk, Sony, Samsung, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, UHS-I, UHS-II, micro-SD, FAT32, exFAT, makes no difference. 100% of my cards work perfectly via a dongle.

It is not clear as yet on what may be causing these issues on the 2021 MacBook Pro with the SD cards, there is apparently a fix coming in a future update.

Source MacRumors

