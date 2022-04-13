XFANIC 8K/4K USB hub supports triple monitors and more

The XFANIC docking station and USB hub is equipped with 13 ports and uses DisplayLink technology to provide 8K and 4K resolution support. Allowing you to connect up to 3 monitors at 8K@60Hz or 4K@120Hz. Launched via Indiegogo this month the project has already raised over $130,000 thanks to over 300 backers and is now available at a discounted price for a limited time.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $269 or £207 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 29% off the retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Your workstation from the future has landed and it is truly remarkable. XFANIC USB4 HUB is the world’s first universal workstation to deploy the most cutting-edge USB4 technology, raising the uplink speed to an astounding 40Gbps. Basically, matching the more costly Thunderbolt 3/4 docking stations, but with wider compatibility and a more competitive price point.”

8K/ 4K USB hub

If the XFANIC campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the XFANIC 8K USB hub project review the promotional video below.

“With a total of 13 ports and advanced DisplayLink technology, including 2 HDMI and 1 DP, you’re able to extend three additional screens at up to 8K@60Hz or 4K@120Hz high resolution for phenomenal clarity and smoothness when streaming or editing video, editing photos, or playing games. And it supports 4 different sizes of swappable SSD cards for both reading and writing. Besides, there are basic and pro versions for your specific needs. XFANIC provides a transcendent platform whether it’s for work or entertainment.”

“You want fast? The XFANIC USB4 HUB is the fastest in the industry. Using cutting-edge chips and only one USB-C connection, it comes in at a blazing 40Gb/s, making it 8 times faster than most USB-C dongles on the market that crawl along utilizing USB 3.0 (5Gbps) speed. Get the same uplink speed as a Thunderbolt 3/4 dock at a more competitive price. And even better, this trailblazing USB 4 hub is compatible with all USB-C devices including Thunderbolt 3/4, whereas the Thunderbolt 3/4 dock is only compatible with Thunderbolt 3/4 devices.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the 8K USB hub , jump over to the official XFANIC crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

