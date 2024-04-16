Arduino advanced noise detection monitor

If you’d like to monitor noises around your home or in your local facility you might be interested in an innovative project created by Christopher Cooper. Who noticed a substantial increase in the amount of emergency vehicle traffic close to his home unwanted to monitor exactly how much. With the Smart Noise Detection System, this vision becomes a reality. Powered by a combination of ESP32 and Arduino Nano BLE Sense, linked via serial communication. This powerful duo works in harmony to capture and process audio data, ensuring that no sound goes unnoticed. Whether you’re concerned about potential security threats or simply curious about the acoustic landscape of your home, this system has you covered.

Smart Noise Detection System

The noise detector is fitted with a handy 2.8″ ILI9341 TFT display, presenting you with a dynamic and clear visualization of live data. With just a glance, you can stay informed about the sounds detected in your environment. But the system goes beyond mere real-time monitoring. It also features an SD card slot for comprehensive event logging, ensuring that every sound detected is meticulously recorded with an accurate timestamp.

Imagine being able to review the acoustic history of your home, pinpointing specific events or patterns. Thanks to the system’s internet synchronization capabilities, you can trust that each timestamp is precise and reliable. This level of detail and accuracy empowers you to make informed decisions about your home’s security and overall ambiance.

Intelligent Sound Recognition

What sets the Smart Noise Detection System apart is its advanced machine learning model, meticulously trained to recognize specific sounds. From the distinct bark of a dog to the urgent siren of an ambulance, this system can intelligently categorize and alert you to what matters most. Say goodbye to false alarms and hello to a new era of smart home monitoring. For more information instructions on how to build your very own jump over to the Hackster.io website

But the intelligence doesn’t stop there. The system offers a touch interface and web server access, allowing you to remotely retrieve event logs and customize sound categories to fit your unique monitoring needs. Whether you live in a bustling city or a quiet suburb, you can tailor the system to focus on the sounds that are most relevant to your environment.

The Smart Noise Detection System is not just a marvel of technology; it’s also an accessible solution for every home. With competitive pricing and widespread availability through various retail channels, this innovative system is designed to cater to a wide audience. No longer is smart home technology a luxury reserved for the few. Now, you can experience the benefits of intelligent monitoring without breaking the bank.

Imagine the peace of mind that comes with knowing your home is equipped with a innovative sound detection system. Whether you’re at work, on vacation, or simply relaxing in another room, you can trust that the Smart Noise Detection System is always on guard, ready to alert you to any noteworthy acoustic events.



