Arduino Cloud now offers white label workspaces

If your business is building Internet of Things (IoT) or Arduino projects for other businesses or third parties, or even internal workflows. You might be interested to know that Arduino has this week announced a new white label feature called “Custom Branding.” The new Arduino white label branding is exclusively available to users subscribed to their Enterprise plan. This innovative tool empowers businesses to white label their workspace, allowing them to create a unique and branded user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) that aligns with their corporate identity and values.

Elevating Brand Identity and User Engagement

The Custom Branding feature on the Arduino Cloud platform offers businesses a wide range of customization options, catering to their specific needs and preferences. With two levels of customization – Basic and Advanced – companies can tailor various aspects of their IoT workspace to reflect their brand’s aesthetics and ethos. The Basic configuration allows for simple yet effective changes, such as adding company logos and managing the visibility of the Arduino logo. This level of customization ensures that the platform seamlessly integrates with the company’s visual identity, creating a cohesive and professional appearance.

For businesses seeking more extensive customization, the Advanced configuration provides a comprehensive set of options. This includes the ability to create a custom URL with the company name and subdomain, allowing a fully branded access point for users. Additionally, companies can configure social sign-in options, allowing users to access the platform using their existing social media accounts, streamlining the onboarding process and enhancing user convenience.

Ensuring Compliance and Trust

In addition to the branding elements, the Advanced configuration of Custom Branding also enables businesses to set up legal URLs for terms and conditions and privacy policies. This feature is particularly valuable for companies operating in regulated industries or those prioritizing user trust and transparency. By incorporating custom legal documents, businesses can ensure that their IoT platform complies with industry regulations and aligns with their corporate policies. This level of customization not only reinforces brand credibility but also fosters a sense of trust among users, knowing that their data and interactions are governed by the company’s specific terms and conditions.

Streamlining Onboarding and User Management

Custom Branding not only enhances the visual appeal of the IoT platform but also streamlines the onboarding process and user management. By presenting users with a familiar and branded interface, businesses can create a seamless and intuitive experience from the moment users access the platform. The ability to incorporate social sign-in options further simplifies the registration process, reducing friction and increasing user adoption.

Moreover, the branded environment creates a sense of belonging and familiarity for users within the organization. It reinforces the notion that the IoT platform is an integral part of the company’s ecosystem, encouraging active participation and engagement. This, in turn, can lead to increased productivity, collaboration, and innovation among team members.

Unlocking the Potential of IoT with Arduino Cloud

While Custom Branding is a standout feature of the Arduino Cloud Enterprise plan, the platform offers a wide array of capabilities that can further enhance IoT initiatives. From multi-tenant environments to managed service provider functionalities, Arduino Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of tools and services to cater to diverse business requirements.

Exploring these additional features can unlock new possibilities and enable businesses to develop more sophisticated and tailored IoT solutions. Whether it’s leveraging advanced data analytics, implementing secure communication protocols, or integrating with existing enterprise systems, Arduino Cloud empowers businesses to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the realm of IoT.

Embracing the Future of IoT with Custom Branding

As the IoT landscape continues to evolve, businesses that prioritize custom branding and user experience will be well-positioned to thrive. Arduino Cloud’s Custom Branding feature represents a significant step forward in allowing companies to create IoT environments that are not only functional but also deeply aligned with their brand identity and values.

By leveraging the power of Arduino Cloud Custom Branding, businesses can differentiate themselves in a crowded market, foster stronger user engagement, and ensure compliance with industry regulations. As IoT becomes increasingly integral to business operations, investing in a platform that prioritizes customization and flexibility will be key to unlocking the full potential of this transformative technology.



