Ardi Raspberry Pi and Arduino alternatives

Makers and developers might be interested in a new mini PC and microcontroller from Ardi in the form of the ArdiPi and Ardi-32. Designed to provide alternatives to the hugely popular range of Raspberry Pi mini PCs and Arduino boards the range is now available to back on Kickstarter and pricing includes free shipping throughout the United Kingdom, United States and Europe. For full specifications jump over to the official Kickstarter project page by following the link below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $9 or £8 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Arduino Uno has long been the go-to microcontroller board for various projects for tinkerers, hobbyists, and electronics fans. But as technology develops, innovative options have appeared that provide even greater strength, adaptability, and usability. The Ardi series is one such alternative. We developed the Ardi series, a line of microcontroller boards that are fully compatible with the Arduino IDE and based on the potent Raspberry Pi Pico and ESP32. The Ardi series boards are the best option for a variety of projects, from straightforward LED blinkers to intricate Internet of Things and robotics projects.”

Raspberry Pi and Arduino alternatives

“Engineers who were dissatisfied with the limitations of available microcontroller boards came up with the Ardi series. They desired a panel with the same functionality as the Arduino Uno, but with increased processing speed, memory capacity, and networking possibilities. They also desired a board that was simple to use, had a well-known programming environment and had a sizable development community.”

If the Ardi crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Ardi many PCM microcontrollers project observe the promotional video below.

“With the Ardi series, programmers may benefit from the rapid processing speed and huge memory of the Raspberry Pi Pico, the built-in WiFi and Bluetooth connection of the ESP32, and the comfortable programming environment and sizable code library of the Arduino Uno. Due to this, the Ardi series boards are perfect for a variety of applications, including remote monitoring and control systems, sensor networks, and home automation.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the many PCM microcontrollers, jump over to the official Ardi crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





