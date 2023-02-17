Protector Arduino smart pendant wearable

Arduino enthusiasts and makers looking for inspiration for their next project might be interested in a new smart wearable packed with intelligent sensors created by Christopher Mendez Martinez. The aptly named Protector pendant is equipped with an Arduino Nicla Sense ME microcontroller and features a wealth of on-board sensors which are capable of capturing data on temperature, humidity, pressure, CO2, and air quality as well as activity and thanks to the inclusion of a accelerometer can detect falls.

“Many of us like to go for a walk, whether it is to do some exercise, to shop at the market, or for a simple walk in the park, whatever our case may be, we are exposed to the weather conditions of the moment, if we walk in a prairie we probably don’t have to worry about the quality of the air we breathe, but this is not the case in town, stores or even our office.”

Smart pendant wearable

“To take care of ourselves in these spaces that can have an impact on our health, I have created “The Protector”, a device that is always with us, going almost unnoticed, but keeping a constant record of certain parameters that will allow us to know if we are in a safe place or If we are fine, these include temperature, humidity, atmospheric pressure, air quality, CO2 concentration, and even what we are doing at the moment, if we are standing still, walking, running, in a car, bicycle and last but not least, detecting if we have suffered a fall.”

“The project is accompanied by a custom-designed mobile application in which we will be able to see all the mentioned variables in real time, and also see the records of important moments such as exposure to highly polluted air, having been in very high places or the fact that we fell.”

The Arduino Nicla Sense ME as a tiny microcontroller and low-power tool that sets a new standard for intelligent sensing solutions say it is creators. Who have designed the board to easily analyze motion and the surrounding environment (ME = Motion, Environment) by measuring rotation, acceleration, pressure, humidity, temperature, air quality and CO2 levels using the latest Bosch Sensortec sensors. Check out the video embedded below to learn more about the Arduino sensor board and its features.

