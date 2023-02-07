Arduino Project of the Month competition launches

Arduino enthusiasts, students, makers and hobbyists may be interested to know that the official Arduino team have this week announced the launch of the new Arduino Project of the Month competition. Open to the entire Arduino community to enter the competition you simply have to share your best project on the new Arduino Project Hub. Every month the Arduino team will then select up to three winning projects that will be awarded Arduino gift cards with up to $500, redeemable in the official Arduino Store

Arduino Project of the Month competition

1st First selected will receive a gift card worth $500.

2nd Second selected will receive a gift card worth $300

3rd Third selected will receive a gift card worth $100.

Rules of entry :

All the participants must be 18+ years of age.

All projects accepted for Project Hub will be evaluated by the Arduino Team. If your project is shortlisted you will be contacted with further instructions.

Please make sure that you are uploading your project using your Arduino account. Projects submitted using Hackster.io accounts will not be accepted.

The Arduino team will evaluate the projects based on the quality of the project itself, not on the number of projects a user updates. But obviously the more projects you add, the more you increase your chances of being selected.

Projects submitted by companies won’t be considered part of this competition.

The Arduino Team is solely responsible for monthly selection(s). Each selection is final and will not be amended.

Projects can only be submitted to the challenge once. It is not permitted to delete a project and then re-submit it again in the following month(s).

Complete Terms and Conditions can be found here.

For more information on the competition jump over to the official Arduino blog by following the link below.

