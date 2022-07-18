Apple’s M2 MacBook Air teardown (Video)

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air went on sale last Friday and now we get to find out more details about the device in a teardown video from Max Tech

The video below gives us a look at what is inside the new Apple M2 MacBook Air and we find out how the device is put together and what design changes Apple has made inside the device.

As we can see from the video there are a number of design changes inside the new M2 MacBook air over the previous model.

Apple has so far launched two devices with this new M2 Apple Silicon processor, this model and the new M2 MacBook Pro.

The new M2 silicon processor is designed to provide around 18% improved performance on the CPU and around 25% improved performance on the GPU.

We are expecting some more new Macs from Apple later this year, these will also use a version of the M2 processor. Apple is expected to unveil some even more powerful versions of their Apple M2 processor with these new Macs.

The new M2 MacBook Air is now available to buy for $1,199, if you want the top model with 24GB of RAM and 2tG of storage the cost increases to $2,499.

Source & Image Credit Max Tech

