Apple’s iOS 15 hits 89 percent adoption

Apple will unveil iOS 16 at their press event later today and now we have some details on iOS 15 adoption as Apple has released its latest figures.

The iOS 15 software is now installed on 89 percent of all iPhones introduced in the last four years, the software is also installed on 82 percent of all iOS devices.

Apple also revealed that 79% of iPads introduced within the last four years are running iOS 15 and 72% of all iPads are running the software.

Apple introduced iOS 15 at WWDC 2021 and the software was released in September along with the new iPhone 13.

We are expecting Apple to unveil a range of software at their Worldwide Developer Conference later today. This will include iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, tvOS 16 and more.

There will be some betas of this new software made available to developers this week and then we can expect the public betas to be released within a few weeks.

It will be some time before we get to try out the final versions of iOS 16 and iPadOS 16, these are expected to be released in September along with the new iPhone 14.

We will have full details on exactly what Apple has planned for its new software updates at the Worldwide Developer Conference keynote later on today. The event will be live-streamed on Apple’s website at 6 PM UK time and 10A M US time.

Source Apple, MacRumors

Image Credit: Vista Wei

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals