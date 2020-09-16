Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, iPad and iPad Air headed to Vodafone

UK mobile carrier Vodafone has announced that they will be offering Apple’s latest products o their range of contracts in the UK.

This will include the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE, the new iPad Air and also the new iPad eighth generation.

Customers can share call, text and data allowances from their iPhone mobile plan with their new Apple Watch Series 6 or Apple Watch SE to stay connected, even when they’re away from their phone with Vodafone OneNumber. The service also allows customers to share their mobile number, so they can make calls directly from their new smartwatch using their primary number .

The new iPad and iPad Air will be available on one of Vodafone’s unlimited data plans. Customers who select an Unlimited Max plan will get access to 5G in more places across Europe than any other operator.

As yet no pricing details have been revealed, as soon as we get some more information on what contracts will be available we will let you guys know.

Source Vodafone

