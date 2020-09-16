Apple Watch Series 6 features new Blood Oxygen sensor and more

As well as announcing and officially launching their new Apple Watch SE and iPad Air 2020, Apple also introduced the Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS with prices starting from $399. The Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS and Cellular starts from $499.

The Apple Watch Series 6 has been designed to provide users with “breakthrough wellness and fitness capabilities” says Apple and features a new Blood Oxygen sensor and app. The latest Applw Watch is alos equipped with hardware improvements, including a faster S6 System in Package (SiP) and next-generation always-on altimeter. The Blood Oxygen sensor employs four clusters of green, red, and infrared LEDs, along with the four photodiodes on the back crystal of Apple Watch. All Blood Oxygen data will be visible in the Health app, enabling users to see how their blood oxygen level changes over time.

“Oxygen saturation, or SpO2, represents the percentage of oxygen being carried by red blood cells from the lungs to the rest of the body, and indicates how well this oxygenated blood is being delivered throughout the body.”

While the new watchOS 7 brings Family Setup, sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, new workout types, and the ability to curate and share watch faces, encouraging customers to be “more active, stay connected, and better manage their health in new way” says Apple.

“Apple Watch Series 6 completely redefines what a watch can do,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “With powerful new features, including a Blood Oxygen sensor and app, Apple Watch becomes even more indispensable by providing further insight into overall well-being.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new wearable Apple operating system watchOS 7 will be made available for Apple Watch Series 3 and later today from September 16th and requires an iPhone 6 or later running iOS 14, Apple latest iOS operating system.

The Apple Watch Series 6 is available to order from today and will be officially available in stores and elsewhere from Friday 18th September. To accompany the new Apple Watch Series 6 Apple also introduced a couple of new straps in the form of the Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop.

Source : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals