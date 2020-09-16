Apple Watch SE announced, starts at $279

Apple has announced a more affordable version of their Apple Watch, the Apple Watch SE and pricing for the device starts at $279 for the GPS model and $329 for the GPS and Cellular model.

The Apple Watch SE comes with the new watchOS 7 and it features the Apple S5 SiP dual core processor and more.

“Apple Watch SE combines elements of the Series 6 design with the most essential features of Apple Watch, all at a more affordable price,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “We’re excited to offer another great option to help customers stay connected, be more active, and keep an eye on their health.”

Apple Watch SE features a stunning Retina display, with thin borders and curved corners, that is 30 percent larger than Series 3. The interface allows for large and easy-to-read app icons and fonts, while complications are precise and informative. A variety of new watch faces are optimized for the display, so customers can easily view notifications, text messages, workout metrics, and more.

You can find out more information about the new Apple Watch SE over at Apple at the link below, the device is now available to buy.

