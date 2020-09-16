New Apple iPad 8 features A12 Bionic with Neural Engine

Apple has today officially launched its eighth generation iPad featuring the companies A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine, with prices starting from $329. Equipped with a 10.2-inch Retina display and all-day battery life the A12 Bionic chip delivers a “huge leap in performance” says Apple, offering 40 percent faster CPU performance and twice the graphics capability of the previous generation. The Apple iPad 8th generation supports iPadOS, and first generation Apple Pencil and gigabit-class LTE connectivity.

“We’re excited to offer customers an even faster and more powerful experience with the eighth-generation iPad,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “With its beautiful 10.2-inch Retina display, the performance boost from the A12 Bionic, great cameras, and so much more, the new iPad is an incredible value at a time when, more than ever, our customers need powerful and versatile ways to work, play, learn, and connect with loved ones.”

As well as announcing and officially launching their new Apple Watch SE and iPad Air 2020 and Apple Watch Series 6 and iPadOS 14 the operating system designed specifically for iPad. iPadOS 14 wil, be available with the new eighth-generation iPad and new iPad Air and will be available as a free software update from today Wednesday, September 16th 2020, for all iPad Pro models, iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, and iPad mini 4 and later.

The new iPad (8th generation) is available to order starting today, and will be available beginning Friday, September 18th, with prices starting from $329 for the Wi-Fi model and $459 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The iPad 8 is available in silver, space gray, and gold finishes in 32GB and 128GB configurations. Apple Pencil (1st generation) is compatible with iPad (8th generation) and priced at $99.

Source : Apple

