Maco Go 2 compact USB-C Apple Watch charger

If you are searching for a small and convenient Apple Watch charger that allows you to ditch the tangle of cable attached to most. You might be interested in the super small Maco Go 2 charger launched via Kickstarter this month. Designed to support the Apple Watch Series 7, 8 and Ultra ranges the small charger is MFi certified and features an integrated USB-C charger. It can also be used to wirelessly charge your Apple AirPods if needed.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $40 or £34 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 15% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Hello backers, Hellomaco is back with our seventh project! This time we bring you Maco Go 2, the world’s smallest Apple Watch fast charger. Ever tried to bring the charger for camping or backpacking? Chances are, the charger is a permanent resident of your bedside table. Never there when you need it. The brand new Maco Go 2 – the truly on-the-go Fast Charger”

Apple Watch charger

“Not only it is travel friendly, it also supports fast charging for the latest Apple Watch 6, 7, 8 and Ultra. Did we mentioned it charges your Airpods Pro 2 too? Maco Go 2 works with any watch band, any power source. Maco Go 2 intuitive USB-C placement let you fully utilize your gadgets.”

With the assumption that the Maco Go 2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Maco Go 2 charger project observe the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the Apple Watch charger, jump over to the official Maco Go 2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





