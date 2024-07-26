Apple tvOS 18 Beta 4 features, enhancements and more

Apple has released tvOS 18 Beta 4, a comprehensive update that brings a range of enhancements and improvements to your Apple TV. While some issues remain unresolved, this latest version introduces notable changes that aim to elevate your viewing and user experience. Half Man Half Tech as created an insightful video going through all the main new updates, enhancements and features you can expect in the next tvOS 18 release.

Apple tvOS 18 Beta 4

Key Takeaways : Latest build number: 22J5324F ensures consistent stability.

Removal of on-demand resource limits, previously capped at 2GB, now allowing up to 20GB of additional resources.

Maximum app bundle size remains at 4GB.

Increased resource limits enable larger and more complex apps and games.

Unresolved issues: Metadata loading problems and autoplay feature not defaulting to ‘on’.

New features: Aerial Screensaver, updated Photos and Slideshow, dynamic Portrait Screensaver, and announced but unavailable Snoopy Screensaver.

HDMI high bit rate output setting and 21:9 projector support not included.

Apple TV app updates: New popup and splash screen designs, automatic subtitles, and fixes for home hub switching issues.

Feedback encouraged via the Feedback Assistant app.

Future updates expected to address unresolved issues and introduce more features.

The new build, numbered 22J5324F, maintains the stability of previous versions, ensuring that your Apple TV performs reliably as you explore the latest features. This solid foundation allows you to enjoy a seamless and uninterrupted experience while navigating through the updated interface and using new functionalities.

Expanded Resource Limits

One of the most significant updates in tvOS 18 Beta 4 is the removal of on-demand resource limits. Previously capped at 2GB, these limits have now been lifted, allowing developers to create more extensive and feature-rich applications. While the maximum app bundle size remains at 4GB, developers can now include up to 20GB of additional resources. This change opens up new possibilities for app and game development on the Apple TV platform.

Developers can now create larger and more complex apps and games

Users can expect a richer and more immersive experience with updated applications

Reduced reliance on on-demand asset downloads for substantial games

Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of Apple TV :

Enhanced User Experience

Apple tvOS 18 Beta 4 introduces several features and changes designed to enhance your overall user experience:

Aerial Screensaver: Immerse yourself in stunning aerial views as your screensaver, adding a touch of visual splendor to your Apple TV.

Immerse yourself in stunning aerial views as your screensaver, adding a touch of visual splendor to your Apple TV. Photos and Slideshow: Updated features in the Photos app provide an improved photo viewing experience, allowing you to relive your memories in a more engaging way.

Updated features in the Photos app provide an improved photo viewing experience, allowing you to relive your memories in a more engaging way. Portrait Screensaver: Leveraging the power of machine learning, tvOS 18 Beta 4 introduces dynamic portrait screensavers that adapt and respond to your preferences.

While some highly anticipated features, such as the Snoopy Screensaver and support for 21:9 projectors, are not yet available or confirmed, Apple is continuously working on expanding the capabilities of tvOS to meet user expectations.

Apple TV App Refinements

The Apple TV app has undergone several updates to improve its usability and functionality:

Popup and Splash Screens: Redesigned popup and splash screens enhance the user interface, making navigation more intuitive and visually appealing.

Redesigned popup and splash screens enhance the user interface, making navigation more intuitive and visually appealing. Automatic Subtitles: With this new feature, subtitles are automatically enabled when needed, ensuring that you never miss important dialogue or information.

With this new feature, subtitles are automatically enabled when needed, ensuring that you never miss important dialogue or information. Home Hub Switching: Fixes have been implemented to resolve issues related to automatic home hub switching, providing a more seamless integration with your smart home devices.

These refinements aim to streamline your interaction with the Apple TV app, making it more user-friendly and efficient.

Ongoing Improvements and Feedback

While tvOS 18 Beta 4 brings numerous enhancements, some issues remain unresolved. Apple is actively working on addressing these concerns and encourages users to provide feedback through the Feedback Assistant app. Your input plays a crucial role in shaping future updates and ensuring that tvOS continues to evolve and meet your needs.

As Apple refines tvOS 18, you can look forward to additional features and improvements in upcoming releases. With tvOS 18 Beta 4, Apple demonstrates its commitment to delivering a robust, feature-rich, and user-centric platform. Whether you’re a developer eager to create more immersive apps or a user seeking an enhanced viewing experience, this update lays the foundation for an exciting future on Apple TV. Stay tuned for further updates on the new upcoming Apple TV experience.

Video & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals