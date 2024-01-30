Apple TV Major League Soccer returns to MLS Season Pass

As Major League Soccer (MLS) gears up for its 29th season, starting on February 21, 2024. Soccer enthusiasts around the globe are in for a treat with the launch of the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. This new service is a result of a decade-long partnership between Apple and MLS, and it promises to deliver an unparalleled viewing experience. Fans will have the chance to watch every single match live, including special events like the Leagues Cup, the MLS All-Star game, and the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, all without the frustration of local blackout restrictions.

This season is particularly noteworthy as it features soccer superstar Lionel Messi’s first full season with Inter Miami CF. The anticipation is building for the opening match where Inter Miami CF will go head-to-head with Real Salt Lake. It’s set to be a spectacular beginning to what promises to be an unforgettable season.

To give fans a taste of the action, MLS Season Pass is offering a preview with select Matchday 1 games available for free. This is a golden opportunity to witness the league’s top talent, including the likes of Thiago Almada, Walker Zimmerman, and Luis Suárez, as they set out to captivate audiences with their skills.

MLS Season Pass

The following Matchday 1 games will be available for free on MLS Season Pass:

Saturday, February 24

LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders FC

4:30 p.m. ET

D.C. United vs. New England Revolution

7:30 p.m. ET

Orlando City SC vs. CF Montréal

7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 25

FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC

2:30 p.m. ET

On Thursday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET, Miami will welcome Messi’s childhood club, Newell’s Old Boys, for the club’s final 2024 preseason friendly. Preseason matches scheduled to broadcast on MLS Season Pass in the coming weeks. Monday, January 29, at 1 p.m. ET at Al Hilal SFC

Thursday, February 1, at 1 p.m. ET at Al-Nassr FC

Sunday, February 4, at 3 a.m. ET at Hong Kong Team

Thursday, February 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET vs. Newell’s Old Boys

But the MLS Season Pass is more than just a way to watch live games. It’s a customizable platform designed to enhance the fan experience. With features like My Sports, viewers can personalize their experience, and with Multiview, they can even watch up to four games simultaneously. The service doesn’t stop at live matches; it also includes a variety of additional content such as a docuseries, podcasts, curated playlists, and Matchday Guides, all of which are available on Apple devices.

The pricing for the subscription is straightforward, with special discounts for those who are already subscribed to Apple TV+ and additional benefits for MLS club season ticket holders. The MLS Season Pass is accessible on a wide range of devices, ensuring that you can enjoy every moment of the season, whether you’re at home or on the go.

As the season draws near, the MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app stands as the definitive gateway to the 2024 MLS season. It offers fans around the world the chance to access every game, receive expert analysis, and enjoy exclusive content. If you’re a soccer fan, this is your chance to dive into the action and support your favorite teams and players, no matter where you find yourself.



