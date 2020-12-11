Sky giving customers free movies, Football and unlimited mobile minutes for Christmas

Sky has announced that it will be giving its customers a range of free stuff over the Christmas period, this will include free movies, Premier League football and more.

Sky mobile will also be giving it mobile customers unlimited data on the 25th and 26th of December, plus free landline calls to anywhere in the world on these days.

A Sky Store Christmas classic: It’s never too early for a Christmas film, and The Santa Clause is a firm family favourite. This year, The Santa Clause is available from Sky Store completely free of charge1 for Sky TV customers, to keep for many Christmases to come. Simply go to the Sky Store to download The Santa Clause for free between now and 31st December.

Sky Cinema on Sky One: All Sky TV customers will have access to a new premiere from Sky Cinema – the family blockbuster, Dolittle, starring Robert Downey Jr. The special screening, which usually costs extra through a Sky Cinema subscription, will be available on 26th December on Sky One.

A feast of Sky Sports: Whether you’re a family of football fans or devoted to darts, there’s something to get everyone cheering this Christmas with Sky Sports. On 26th December, Rangers vs. Hibernian and Hamilton vs. Celtic from the Scottish Premiership will be available for all Sky TV customers to watch on Sky One, while the following day (27th December), they will have access to the PDC World Darts Championships and Premier League action from Leeds Utd vs. Burnley and West Ham Utd vs. Brighton.

Free calls from your Sky landline to anywhere in the world: There’s nothing more comforting than a phone call home or a catch up with friends on Christmas Day. That’s why Sky is offering Sky Talk customers free calls on 25th and 26th December from a Sky landline to landlines and mobiles anywhere in the world.

Two days of unlimited mobile data: Whether it’s quizzing over Zoom, streaming festive film favourites or video calling far-flung family members, it’s important to stay connected at Christmas. Sky is offering unlimited mobile data for Sky Mobile customers on 25th and 26th December, available to use in the UK.

You can find out more details about all the free stuff from Sky over at their website at the link below, the gifts will be available to existing Sky customers.

Source Sky

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals