Apple Store down ahead of WWDC keynote

The Apple Store is down ahead of the WWDC 2022 Keynote which takes place later today. Apple has taken its online store offline ahead of the event.

Apple does this on the day of its press event as it is getting its online store ready for its new products, we are expecting to see a number of new products from Apple at the event today.

There will apparently be a new Apple M2-powered MacBook Air unveiled at WWDC 2022 later today, there is also the possibility of some other new Macs as well.

Earlier today we heard a rumor that Apple may also launch some other new Macs at their press event today with the M2 processor. These are rumored to be a new M2 Mac Mini and an M2 Mac Tower, we are not sure how accurate the rumors about these two devices are.

Apple will announce the next major software versions for the iPhone, iPad, Mac and more at their press event later today. These should include iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, tvOS 16, macOS 13 and more.

We are expecting Apple to release beta versions of this software to developers this week, we should also see some public betas in a few weeks. The final versions of the software are expected later in the year.

Source Apple

