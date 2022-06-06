M2 Mac Mini and M2 Mac Tower may launch at WWDC today

Apple is holding their Worldwide Developer Conference this week, now we have some details about a new M2 Mac Mini and M2 Mac Tower that may launch at the event.

Earlier we heard that the new MacBook Air would be announced at the WWDC 2022 keynote later today, now there is the possibility that we may also see some more Macs.

Apple will introduce their new M2 silicon processor at the event, this will be used in the MacBook Air and now it looks like it will be used in two other devices the M2 Mac Mini and M2 Mac Tower.

We have heard rumors of a new Mac Mini for some time, these two new Macs were recently listed on B&H Photo who are authorized resellers of Apple’s devices.

The devices are listed as the Apple MAC MINI TOWER 8/256 M1P and the Apple MAC MINI 8/256 M2 on B&H photo. There are two placeholder pages for the two new Macs with no listed specifications.

It will be interesting to see exactly what Apple has planned for these new Macs, we will have full details about all of the new hardware later today.

Apple will also be announcing its latest software, this will include iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and more.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Image Credit: Zollotech

