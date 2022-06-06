New MacBook Air to come in 3 or 4 colors

The new MacBook Air is expected to be unveiled at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference later today, there had been rumors that it would come in the same colors as the new iMac.

According to a recent report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the MacBook Air will come in either three or four colors.

These will apparently be silver, space grey, and gold, there is the possibility that we may see a fourth color, the blue color from the iMac.

The much-reported idea of the new MacBook Air coming in a range of “several colors” is probably exaggerated. Right now it comes in space gray, silver and gold. I wouldn’t expect more than those colors (though the new gold will be more champagne like) plus my favorite iMac color. pic.twitter.com/vYl56FOikg — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 3, 2022

The new MacBook Air is rumored to come with a new Apple M2 silicon processor, the design of the device is not expected to change much over the current model.

It is not clear as yet what other hardware we will see at Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference later today, there is the possibility of the more powerful iMac, although this may not appear at today’s event.

We will have more details on Apple’s new MacBook Air and also the next versions of their iOS, macOS, watchOS, and other software later today.

Source Mark Gurman, MacRumors

