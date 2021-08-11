2022 MacBook Air to have Mini LED display and multiple colors

We have heard various rumors about the new 2022 MacBook Air and now it looks like we have more details on the device.

According to a recent report by Jon Prosser from Front Page Tech, next years MacBook Air will come with multiple color options like the new 24 inch iMac. This can be seen in the render above which gives us an idea of what the colors may look like.

The news of the Mini LED displays on the new MacBook Air notebooks comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has revealed that Apple will be using these new displays on next years MacBook Air. This is something that Ming-Chi Kuo has mentioned previously on a number of occasions about the new MacBook Air.

The design of the 2022 MacBook Air is expected to be very similar to the current model, it will apparently come with a number of hardware updates inside.

This will include a new faster Apple Silicon processor, the current device has an Apple M1 chip, the new model will either come with a new M1X processor of a new M2 processor. We are expecting to see the second generation Apple Silcion processors later this year with the new MacBook Pro models.

Source FPT

Image Credit Renders By Ian

