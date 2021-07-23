New MacBook Air with Mini LED display coming in 2022

We are expecting a number of new Macs this year and now we have details on one coming next year, a new MacBook Air.

According to a recent report, Apple is planning on launching an updated MacBook Air with a Mini LED display next year.

The news comes in a report from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has revealed that Apple is planning to launch the device around the middle of 2022.

We expect Apple to release a new MacBook Air around the middle of 2022 with a 13.3-inch mini LED display. If the component shortage continues to improve in 2022, it will benefit from the new MacBook Air and Apple Silicon upgrades.

The design of the device is not expected to change much over the current MacBook Air, we are expecting it to get a range of other upgrades including possibly the new Apple M2 Silicon processor.

We are expecting to see a number of other Macs before the end of this year, this will include a new 32 inch iMac to replace the current 27 inch iMac. We are also expecting to see two new MacBook Pro notebooks with the M2 Silicon processor, a 14 inch model and a 16 inch model, these are expected around September or October.

As soon as we get some more details on exactly what Apple has planned for its range of Macs, we will let you know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

