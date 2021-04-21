Apple Spring Loaded Event 2021

If you missed Apple’s Spring Loaded event last night your be pleased to know, Apple has shared a recording via YouTube allowing you to watch the special Apple Event at your leisure and see the introduction of the new 24 inch iMac equipped with Apple’s new M1 Silicon processor, the new iPad Pro also powered by the M1 chip and the new Apple TV 4K streaming hardware which now comes with a redesigned Apple Siri remote-control. To watch the event interpreted in American Sign Language (ASL), please click here.
Timestamps for the presentation include:
00:00 Introduction
04:51 iPhone 12
06:06 AirTag
10:36 Apple TV
18:21 iMac
36:34 iPad Pro
For more information on all the new arrivals to the Apple product line jump over to the official Apple website by following the link below.
Source : Apple
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.