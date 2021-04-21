Apple TV 4K 2021 unveiled with new Siri remote



Yesterday Apple unveiled their latest Apple TV 4K 2021 system which comes with a new Apple Siri remote. The latest Apple TV 4K system will be available to order from April 30th 2021 onwards and will be delivered during the second half of May 2021. Powered by Apples A12 Bionic silicon processor the Apple TV 4K streaming box has been created to provide users with a “truly cinematic experience” from the comfort of your home with included Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

“At twice the frame rate for high dynamic range (HDR) video, Apple TV 4K delivers brighter, more realistic colours and greater detail. Fast-action sport looks incredibly smooth. Nature documentaries come alive. And YouTube videos jump off the screen.”

One of the new features incorporated into the latest Apple TV 4K 2021 is a new TV calibration system that allows you to adjust your television settings to get the best picture using your iPhone. Just point your iPhone at your TV screen once and your Apple TV will automatically calibrate your TV to get the best picture.

The new Apple TV remote allows you to easily browse titles on the Apple TV app and includes a dedicated Siri button located on the right side of the controller, allowing you to simply ask for a movie, show, genre, actor or song to be played. Apple have equipped the new remote-control with a touch enabled clickpad making it more precise than previous versions.

The new Apple TV 4K 2021 is available with either 32 or 64 GB of storage and is available from $179 or $199 respectively. Purchasing an Apple TV will also provide you with one years subscription to the Apple TV+ streaming service. Every Apple TV comes with complimentary telephone technical support within 90 days of your Apple TV purchase. In addition, Apple TV and all accessories are covered against defects for one year from the original purchase date by a limited hardware warranty.

More details for specifications and purchasing options jump over to the official Apple Store by following the link below.

“The new Apple TV 4K brings the best of TV together with your favourite Apple devices and services — in a powerful experience that will transform your living room.”

Source : Apple

