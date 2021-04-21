New Apple iMac 24 inch desktop unveiled from $1,299

As well as introducing their new Apple TV 4K 2021 with a redesigned Siri equipped remote control, Apple also introduced their new iMac 24 inch desktop computer system equipped with the companies latest Apple M1 Chip. The new 24” iMac is available in three different configurations with prices starting from $1,299 for the 8 Core CPU and 7 Core GPU, rising to $1,499 for the 8 Core CPU and 8 Core GPU system both of which are equipped with 256GB of internal storage. If you require more a 512 GB version is available priced at $1699.

Other features include 8GB unified memory, 24-inch 4.5K Retina display, 2 x Thunderbolt – USB 4 ports, 2 x USB 3 ports, 1 x Gigabit Ethernet and Magic Keyboard with Touch ID. The new Aple iMac 24 inch desktop computer also features a new power supply taking the form of a separate adapter which provides power to the iMac using a new magnetic connection. The power adapter also includes the Ethernet port allowing you to keep your desktop clear from unwanted cable clutter.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As with its range of iPhones, Apple has made its new 24” iMac available in a wealth of different colour options including Blue, Green, Pink, Silver, Yellow, Orange and Purple. Apple has also made the desktop iMac available to purchase monthly at 0% APR when you choose to pay using your Apple credit card.

“Designed for Mac, M1 delivers faster CPU performance and faster graphics. M1 optimizes custom technologies and power efficiency for the new iMac. The system-on-a-chip design provides greater integration and works seamlessly with the most advanced operating system in the world, macOS Big Sur.”

“Solid-state drive (SSD) storage is the amount of space your iMac has for your documents, photos, music, videos, and other files. It delivers significant performance and speed that you’ll notice when you start up your iMac, launch an app, or browse your photos.”

The new iMac also comes supplied with a new color-matched keyboard, mouse, and trackpad, featuring keys for Spotlight, Dictation, Do Not Disturb, and emoji. And for the first time, Touch ID comes to iMac. So you can easily and securely unlock your computer, use Apple Pay, and download apps quickly with just a finger.

“Unified memory (RAM) increases performance and enables your iMac to perform better and at a higher speed. The more memory you choose, the more apps you can run simultaneously with a higher rate of performance. Thunderbolt ports provide high-performance options for connecting accessories, external drives, cameras, displays, and more. Two additional USB 3 ports let you connect external devices for data transfer, charging, and syncing.”

Source : Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals