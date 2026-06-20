Does Apple’s New iOS 27 ‘Siri AI’ Live Up to the Hype?

Apple’s Siri AI has long been viewed as lagging behind competitors like Google’s Gemini AI. However, recent updates suggest that Apple may have made significant strides in improving Siri’s capabilities. The video below from Max Taech provides more insights into Siri AI’s performance across three critical areas: photo editing, general AI functionality, and exclusive features. By exploring these aspects, you’ll gain a clearer understanding of whether Siri AI has truly evolved and how it compares to its competition in the ever-expanding AI landscape.

Photo Editing: A New Standard for Siri AI

Photo editing has become a cornerstone of modern AI tools, and Siri AI’s latest updates indicate substantial progress in this domain. Apple has introduced advanced tools such as “Extend”, which allows for seamless background expansion, and “Reframe”, designed for intuitive cropping and perspective adjustments. These tools aim to combine precision with ease of use, directly challenging Gemini AI’s “Create” and “Style” tools, which are known for speed but occasionally sacrifice accuracy.

One area where Siri AI particularly excels is in handling intricate edits. For example, it can remove complex objects from photos with remarkable precision, leaving no visible traces. This level of finesse is a notable improvement over Gemini AI, which, while fast, sometimes delivers results that lack the same level of detail. Siri’s advancements in photo editing not only elevate its capabilities but also position it as a serious competitor in the AI-driven photo editing space.

General AI Functionality: Smarter and More Personalized

Siri AI has also made significant advancements in its general functionality, particularly in contextual understanding and personalized interactions. For instance, Siri can now process detailed queries like, “Show me pictures from my trip to Paris last summer,” and retrieve specific photos with impressive accuracy. This enhanced contextual awareness gives Siri an edge over Gemini AI, which struggles with similar tasks due to its limited access to personal data.

Personalization is another area where Siri stands out. By analyzing your editing history and preferences, Siri can recommend tailored photo edits or creative outputs that align with your style. This feature reflects Apple’s commitment to integrating AI with user data while adhering to its strict privacy standards. In contrast, Gemini AI, while effective in handling generic tasks, lacks the same depth of personalization. This makes Siri AI a more versatile and user-focused assistant for everyday tasks.

Exclusive Features: Innovation at Work

Apple has introduced several exclusive features to Siri AI, further distinguishing it from competitors. Tools like “Extend” and “Reframe” enhance photo editing capabilities, while integration with the Image Playground app provides a creative platform for experimenting with styles, effects, and artistic transformations. These features simplify complex tasks, such as altering backgrounds, adjusting lighting, or applying filters, making them accessible to both casual users and professionals.

One of Siri AI’s standout innovations is the “Siri Camera” feature. This tool combines real-time text translation and data extraction from images, offering practical applications for everyday scenarios. For example, you can point your camera at a foreign-language menu to receive an instant translation or extract contact details from a business card with a single tap. These functionalities underscore Siri AI’s potential to be more than just a virtual assistant; it becomes a practical tool for enhancing productivity and creativity.

A Promising Future for Siri AI

Siri AI has made remarkable progress, addressing many of its historical shortcomings and emerging as a formidable competitor to Google’s Gemini AI. Its advancements in photo editing, contextual understanding and exclusive features highlight Apple’s dedication to delivering a robust and user-centric AI experience. While Gemini AI remains a strong rival, Siri AI’s improved precision, personalization and innovative tools give it a distinct edge in several key areas.

For users seeking an AI assistant that excels in photo editing and offers tailored interactions, Siri AI now presents itself as a compelling option. Although still in its developmental stages, these updates signal a bright future for Apple’s AI technology and suggest that Siri AI is poised to play a more prominent role in the evolving AI ecosystem.

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Source & Image Credit: Max Tech



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