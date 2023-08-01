Apple releses iOS 17 public beta 2

Apple has released iOS 17 public beta 2 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 17 Public beta 2 for the iPad at the same time. These new public betas come just over two weeks after the first public betas were released.

Applke’s iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will bring a wide range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, these will include Apple’s new Live Voicemail feature that will transcribe voicemails in real-time when someone is leaving one for you, this is then shown on your display and you can choose whether or not you would like to answer the call.

The new iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 public beta are now available to download, you will need to be a member of Apple’s public beta testing program to try the software out. You can find out more information about the public beta testing program over at Apple’s website at the link below.

Apple is expected to release IOS 17 and iPadOS 17 along with the new iPhone 15 range of smartphones, we are expecting these to be made official at a press event in September, although there have been rumors that some models may not go on sale until early October. As soon as we get some details on when iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 will be released, we will let you know.

