Apple releases watchOS 8.7 beta 3

Apple has released Apple watchOS 8.7 beta 3 for the Apple Watch, the software is now available for developers.

It is also expected to be made available to public beta testers soon, the release came at the same time as new betas of iOS 15.6, macOS Monterey 12.5, and iPadOS 15.6.

This new beta release of Apple’s watchOS 8.7 does not appear to come with any major new features, the update mainly includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

The new watchOS 8.7 beta 3 is now available for developers to download, you can find out more details about this new beta over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

As yet we do not have a specific release date for the new watchOS 8.7 software, as this is the third beta in the series it will be a while before the final version is released.

We are expecting a couple more betas before the final version is released, so we could see the watchOS 8.7 software update last next month.

Apple released their new watchOS 9 beta 1 at their Worldwide Developer Conference last week, this software will bring a wide range of new features to the Apple Watch. WatchOS 9 is expected to be released in September along with the new Apple Watch and iPhone 14.

