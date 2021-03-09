Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Apple releases watchOS 7.3.2

By

watchOS 7.3.2

Apple recently released iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1 and macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, now they have also released watchOS 7.3.2  for the Apple Watch.

As with the iOS and macOS software updates, the new watchOS update comes with some security updates to fix a security vulnerability in Apple’s software.

Here is what is included in this update:

watchOS 7.3.2

Released March 8, 2021

WebKit

Available for: Apple Watch Series 3 and later

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation.

CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research

You can download the latest version of Apple’s watchOS software from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, it is recommended that you install the latest update.

Source Apple

Filed Under: Apple, Gadgets News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Geeky Gadgets