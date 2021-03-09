Apple releases watchOS 7.3.2

Apple recently released iOS 14.4.1, iPadOS 14.4.1 and macOS Big Sur 11.2.3, now they have also released watchOS 7.3.2 for the Apple Watch.

As with the iOS and macOS software updates, the new watchOS update comes with some security updates to fix a security vulnerability in Apple’s software.

Here is what is included in this update:

watchOS 7.3.2 Released March 8, 2021 WebKit Available for: Apple Watch Series 3 and later Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved validation. CVE-2021-1844: Clément Lecigne of Google’s Threat Analysis Group, Alison Huffman of Microsoft Browser Vulnerability Research You can download the latest version of Apple’s watchOS software from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone, it is recommended that you install the latest update. Source Apple

