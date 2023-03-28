Apple releases tvOS 16.4 and HomePodOS 16.4

Apple has released tvOS 16.4 for the Apple TV, and they also released HomePodOS 16.4 for the Apple HomePod range, plus a range of other software updates.

The other updates included watchOS 9.4 for the Apple Watch, macOS Ventura 13.3 for the Mac, iOS 16.4 for the iPhone, and iPadOS 16.4 for the iPad.

Apple’s new tvOS 16.4 software update brings some minor new features to the Apple TV, you can see what is included in the release notes from Apple below.

This update adds Dim Flashing Lights, an accessibility option to automatically dim the display of video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected, and includes performance and stability improvements.

As we can see there are not many new features included in the new tvOS 16.4 software update for the Apple TV, the update also includes some bug fixes and some performance improvements. You can install the latest tvOS software update on your Apple TV by going to Settings > System > Software update and then Download and Install.

The HomePodOS software update mainly includes performance improvements and also bug fixes, it does not appear to come with any new features for the HomePod. This update will automatically install on your device although you can also manually install HomePod updates.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Brandon Romanchuk





