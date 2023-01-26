This guide is designed to show you how to update your Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini manually, this is something that can be done when a new update is released by Apple.

Apple’s HomePod is designed to update itself automatically if you have this feature turned on, although this can take a while after the software update has been released. If you want to update your device quicker then you can perform a manual update on the device.

How do you manually update the HomePod?

Make sure that your iPhone or iPad is updated to the latest versions of Apple’s iOS or iPadOS. The latest versions at the time of writing this guide are iOS 16.3 and iPadOS 16.3.

This works on both the HomePod and the HomePod Mini, you will need to open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad.

Now go to the top right-hand corner and select the More button, this is a circle with three dots in the middle.

Now select Home Settings from the menu and you will be taken to the main settings menu in the Home app on your device.

Scroll down until you see Software Update and select Software Update, your Home app will now check to see if there are any available updates for your device.

If there is an update available, select Install, and the latest software update will be installed on your HomePod and HomePod Mini. If you have multiple devices it will be installed on all of them.

That’s it pretty simple, and easy way to get the latest version of the HomePod software on your device before it is downloaded automatically. You can find out more details about this over at Apple’s website.

When your HomePod is being updated it will show a white spinning light on the top of the device, this will disappear when the update is completed.

How do you check which HomePod software you are running?

If you want to check which version of Apple’s HomePod software you are running on your HomePod or HomePod Mini, this can be done from the Home app on your device.

Open the Home app on your iPhone or iPad and then select the HomePod that you wish to check the software version on.



Click that HomePod and select the settings icon at the bottom, it looks like a gear or cog, now scroll down to the bottom and you will see which version of the HomePod software your device is on.

Conclusion

This guide is designed to help you easily check what version of the HomePod software your device is on and also to easily update it. The guide was written using the iOS 16.3 software on the iPhone and the HomePod 16.3 software. These are the latest versions at the time of writing. If you have any comments or questions, please let us know in the comments section below.

