Apple releases tvOS 13.4.8 software update

There have been a number of updates from Apple today, this includes iOS 13.6, macOS 10.15.6, watchOS 6.2.8 and now we have an update for the Apple TV, tvOS 13.4.8.

The new tvOS 13.4.8 software update is now available to download for the fourth and fifth generation Apple TV.

The update comes with a range of bug fixes and performance updates for the Apple TV, it does not appears to have any major new features.

You can install the latest version of the Apple tvOS to the fourth and fifth generation Apple TVs by going to System> Software update on your device. If you notice any new features in this new update for the Apple TV, please leave a comment below and let us know.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals