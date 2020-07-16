Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.6

As well as the new iOS 13.6 software update for the iPhone and iPad, Apple also released a software update for the mac, macOS Catalina 10.15.6.

The update comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, it also includes some new features for the Mac.

This includes some new local news features for Apple News in some areas, you can see what is included in the update below.

macOS Catalina‌ 10.15.6 introduces local news in your Today feed in ‌Apple News‌ and improves the security and reliability of your Mac.

‌Apple News‌

– Local news in your Today feed provides extensive coverage of San Francisco, the Bay Area, Los Angeles, Houston, and New York City

– More stories available from local news providers with a subscription to ‌Apple News‌+

– Your daily newsletter from ‌Apple News‌ can now be personalized with stories that reflect your interests

This update also includes bug fixes and other improvements.

– Adds a new option to optimize video streaming on HDR-compatible Mac notebooks for improved battery life

– Fixes an issue where the computer name may change after installing a software update

– Resolves an issue where certain USB mouse and trackpads may lose connection

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For more detailed information about this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT210642

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

The macOS Catalina 10.15.6 software update is now available as an over the air update on the Mac, you can install it by going to System Preferences > Software update on your Mac.

