Apple releases watchOS 6.2.8

Apple recently released their iOS 13.6 software update and they also released a new software update for the Apple Watch, watchOS 6.2.8.

This new update for the Apple Watch comes with a range of new features and also some performance improvements and bug fixes.

As with the iOS 13.6 software update, the watchOS 6.2.8 software update enables the new Apple car Key feature which lets you use your iPhone or Apple Watch to lock and unlock and also start your car.

This new Car Key feature is only supported by the latest BMW’s at the moment, more manufacturers are being added in the future. You can see what is included in the latest update below.

watchOS 6.2.8 includes new features and improvements:

– Adds support for digital car keys for ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 5

– ECG app on ‌Apple Watch‌ Series 4 or later now available in Bahrain, Brazil, and South Africa

– Irregular heart rhythm notifications now available in Bahrain, Brazil, and South Africa

The watchOS 6.2.8 software update is now available to download for the Apple Watch.

