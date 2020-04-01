Apple releases tvOS 13.4.5 beta 1

As well as the new iOS 13.4.5 beta 1 and macOS 10.15.5 beta 1, Apple also released a new beta for the Apple TV, tvOS 13.4.5 beta 1.

The Apple tvOS 13.4.5 beta 1 software has been released to developers so far, it should also be releases to public beta testers in the near future.

This new beta comes just a week after the release of tvOS 13.4 to the fourth and fifth generation Apple TVs.

The update probably comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements. As yet there are no details on any new features that are included in the new beta of tvOS 13.4.5, as soon as we get some more information on what is included in the update we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

