Apple releases iOS 13.4.5 beta 1 and iPadPS 13.4.5 beta 1

Apple recently released iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 and now we have have some new betas, iOS 13.4.5 beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.4.5 beta 1for the iPad.

The new iOS 13.4.5 beta software has been released to developers, we are also expecting to be released to Apple’s Public Beta testing program some time soon.

There are some minor bugs in the new iOS 13.4 so this new update is expected to address some of these, it will also probably come with some performance updates as well.

It also comes with some new features, although only a few of these have been revealed so far, one of them is the ability to share songs from Apple Music on Instagram Stories, this was discovered by 9 to 5 Mac.

As this is only the first beta of iOS 13.4 it will be a little while before the final version of the software is released to everyone. As yet we do not have a release date for the OS, this could either happen some time this month or early next month, as soon as we get some more details, we will let you guys know.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals