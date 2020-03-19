Apple releases iOS 13.4 and iPadOS beta 6 (GM)

Apple has released iOS 13.4 beta 6 and iPadOS beta 6 to developers, these are GM builds which is basically the final beta version of the software before it is released to everyone.

We can expect the final version of iOS 13.4 to be released to everyone some time next week, probably on Tuesday.

The iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 beta 6 software brings a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, this includes some new Memoji stickers, some new features for the Files app.

There is also the new CarKey feature which is expected to be made available when the software lands next week. This will allow you to use your iPhone to lock and unlock your car and also to start it, this feature will work with NFC enabled vehicles.

There are also some changes to the App store and Apple Arcade with universal purchase support and more. Apple has also made some changes to the keyboard and there are a number of bug fixes and performance improvements in the software.

Apple will be releasing their new iPad Pro next week on the 25th of March, this will come with iOS 13.4 so we can expect the software update to either land next Tuesday or Wednesday.

Source Apple

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals