Whats new in iOS 13.4 beta 5 (Video)

Apple recently released their new iOS 13.4 beta 5 for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.4 beta 5 for the iPad and now we get to find out what changes Apple have added in this new beta.

The new video below from Zollotech gives us a look at the latest beta of iOS 13.4 and also its new features.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video there are a range of new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with the new iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4.

The new features coming to the iPhone and iPad include new Animoji and Memoji stickers and there also some changes to the menu in the mail app. Plus a new CarKey feature that will let you use your iPhone to lock, unlock and start NFC enabled cars.

As this is the fifth beta in the series we are expecting to see the final version of the software some time soon, possibly next week, as soon as we get some details about its release we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals