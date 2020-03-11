Apple releases iOS 13.4 beta 5

Apple has released a new beta of iOS, iOS 13.4 beta 5 for the iPhone and iPadOS 13.4 beta 5 for the iPad, the software has been released to developers and also members of Apple’s Public Beta testing program.

The iOS 13.4 beta 5 software is now available to try out and it comes with a range of new features, which we have been hearing out over the late few weeks.

The new beta of iOS 13.4 has some new Animoji and Memoji stickers and there also some changes to the menu in the mail app, plus a new OS Recovery feature that will let you recover your iPhone over the air without having to plug it into a Mac or PC.

We also heard previously about a new Apple CarKey feature that will allow you to use your iPhone as a digital car key, to lock and unlock your car and also to start your car. You will also be able to send this digital car key to friends using the Messaging app in iOS.

As this is the fifth beta released it should be the last one and Apple may release their new iOS 13.4 software next week, as soon as we get some information on exactly when it will land we will let you guys know.

