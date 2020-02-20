iOS 13.4 CarKey feature will let you send digital keys via Messages App

One of the new features that has been discovered in the iOS 13.4 beta software is called CarKey, we previously heard that this feature would work with NFC enabled card.

It is believed that the CarKey feature in iOS 13.4 will let you lock and unlock your car and also start your vehicle, these details have not been confirmed by Apple as yet.

The keys for your vehicle will apparently be stored in the Wallet App on your iPhone and you will apparently be able to allow other access to these digital keys.

According to MacRumors you will be able to send you digital car key to someone using the Messages App, the following text was discovered in the second beta of iOS 13.4.

We are expecting Apple to release the iOS 13.4 software update some time in March, as soon as we get some more details about the update we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

