Apple releases iOS 13.4 and iPadOS 13.4 beta 2

Apple has released iOS 13.4 beta 2 and iPadOS 13.4 beta 2 to developers, the software is also expected to be made available to Public Beta Testers soon.

The new iOS 13.4 software brings a range of new features to the iPhone and the new iPadOS 13.4 software to the iPad.

Some of the new features include the ability to share folders and some new Memoji stickers, plus Family Sharing on the Apple TV App.

A new CarKey feature was discovered in the first beat which should allow NFC enabled cars to be controlled with your iPhone for locking and unlocking and starting the cars.

This is only the second beta in the series so it will be a little while before the final version of the software is released, we are expecting it to land some time in March.

