iOS 13.4 could let you use your iPhone and Apple Watch as Car keys

Apple recently released their first beta of iOS 13.4, we just saw a video of some of the new features and now we have details on another new feature, the ability to use your iPhone or Apple Watch as car keys.

The new CarKey API was discovered in iOS 13.4 by 9 to 5 Mac and they have also discovered details on how this will work.

It will apparently work with NFC enabled vehicles and you will be able to use your iPhone or Apple Watch to unlock and lock your car and also to start it.

When using the feature you will not have to authenticate it with face ID each time and it will be setup in the Apple Wallet, more details below.

To use CarKey, hold iPhone or Apple Watch to reader. It will work automatically, without requiring Face ID. You can change express mode settings in Wallet.

You will also need to have your car manufacturers app installed for it to work and you will be able to share the car key for your vehicle with other family members for them to use on their devices.

It certainly sounds like an interesting feature and we are looking forward to finding out more information about it. Apple are expected to launch the new iOS 13.4 software either around the end of this month or early next month.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals