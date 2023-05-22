Apple releases macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 1

Apple recently released iOS 16.6 Beta 1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.6 Beta 1 for the iPad, they also released a new beta for the Mac, macOS Ventura 13.5 beta 1, this comes just a few days after the general release of macOS Ventura 13.4.

The new macOS Ventura beta 1 apparently comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, the software is also expected to have some new features as well, although exactly what new features are included is not known as yet.

The previous macOS 16.4 software which was released last week brought some new features to the Mac, you can see the release notes for this software update below.

macOS Ventura 13.4 includes the following enhancements and bug fixes:

– Sports feed in the sidebar of Apple News gives easy access to stories, scores, standings, and more, for the teams and leagues you follow

– My Sports score and schedule cards in Apple News take you directly to game pages where you can find additional details about specific games

– Resolves an issue where Auto Unlock with Apple Watch does not log you into your Mac

– Fixes a Bluetooth issue where keyboards connect slowly to Mac after restarting

– Addresses a VoiceOver issue with navigating to landmarks on webpages

– Fixes an issue where Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

As this is the first beta of macOS Ventura 13.5, it will be a while before the final version of the software is released to everyone, it will probably be released sometime next month. As soon as we get some details on exactly when the new macOS Ventura 13.5 software update will be released, we will let you know.

