Apple releases macOS Sonoma 14.1 Release Candidate

As well as the Release Candidate of iOS 17.1, Apple has also released macOS Sonoma 14.1 Release Candidate to developers and also to public beta testers, this new beta comes a week after the previous one.

The new macOS Sonoma 14.1 software will bring a range of bug fixes and performance improvements to the Mac, it will also come with some new features for Music and more.

Here are the official release notes from Apple:

This update provides enhancements, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac including:

– Favorites expanded in Music to include songs, albums, and playlists, and you can filter to display your favorites in the library

– Apple warranty status for Mac, AirPods, and Beats headphones and earbuds are available in System Settings

– Fixes an issue where the System Services settings within Location Services may reset

– Fixes an issue that may prevent encrypted external drives from mounting

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Apple is expected to release its iOS 17.1 software next Tuesday the 24th of October, we are also expecting them to release macOS Sonomi 14.1 a the same time, plus watchOS 10.1, tvOS 17.1, and iPadOS 17.1.

As soon as we get some details on exactly when this new version of macOS Sonoma will land, we will let you know, the new macOS Sonoma 14.1 Release Candidate is now available to download, you can find out more information at the link below.

